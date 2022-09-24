OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park and Lenexa Fire Department were called to a house fire in the block of 9500 Foster Street Saturday morning around 11 a.m.

The first units on the scene reported smoke and fire visible from a one-story, single-family home. Residents reported everyone was out of the home safely.

Firefighters went to work attacking a fire in a family room, while additional crews searched to confirm there was no one in the home.

It took crews about 15 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The Fire Department said fire damage was contained to the family room and adjoining living room, but

the entire home suffered significant smoke damage.

The resident did have working smoke alarms.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

