OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Four Overland Park police officers are on paid administrative leave in regard to an investigation into police foundation funds.

An investigation is currently underway into allegations of criminal misconduct in the Overland Park Fraternal Order of Police.

According to the Overland Park Police Officers Foundation, in January and March 2021, members approached foundation directors with questions about the disbursement of funds and spending.

New directors of the Overland Park Police Officers Foundation took office in January 2022, reviewed the financial records, and hired an outside auditor to complete a forensic reconstruction of the financial records.

Members of the FOP learned of the audit findings during a special meeting last week. As a result, all new business related to the Overland Park Police Officers Foundation has been suspended.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the audit findings.

The city of Overland Park told FOX4 it’s aware of the investigation, but since the FOP is a social organization, other than common membership and social relationships, the FOP is not associated with the city or the Overland Park Police Department.

The city could not confirm the names of any individuals involved in the investigation. The officers involved are on administrative leave, with pay, pending the outcome of the investigation.

