OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Imagine you’re lying on your couch and a bullet comes through your ceiling and hits you in the stomach.

That’s exactly what happened to one Johnson County woman.

It happened Saturday at an Overland Park apartment complex. Police are now investigating the upstairs neighbors for possible charges.

Only on FOX4, the 64-year-old women shot shared her story of how flipping over on the couch might have saved her life.

Mary Schulte had just finished organizing dishes for a donation when she decided to take a break.

“I decided it was time to rest again, so I laid down just like this. I heard something interesting, and a voice told me to roll over and so I did — and boom,” Schulte said.

The Overland Park woman had just been shot.

“There was a loud noise and a hot feeling. While I was running to the kitchen to get a towel, a bullet fell into my hand,” Schulte said.

The neighbor upstairs, who unintentionally discharged that gun, sprinted down the steps and called 911. Schulte went to the hospital and was released that same day.

But it’s the decision to roll over on the couch that Schulte just can’t stop thinking about.

“If it had been a few seconds earlier, it would have been here and it would have been straight,” she said. “I looked up and said thank you very much, absolutely my faith was renewed.”

A similar situation also happened Monday in Shawnee when a man cleaning his gun shot himself in the hand.

Overland Park Police spokesman John Lacy said these accidents should serve as a wakeup call to all gun owners.

“Something like this could have ended worse. Like I said earlier – this could have been a death. If you purchase a firearm, you need to know how to work that firearm, and it’s another thing that everyone that has a firearm probably shouldn’t have a firearm,” he said.

“My job is to make a better world and help everyone I can and that includes people who accidently shoot me,” Schulte said.

Schulte told FOX4 she hopes nobody holds it against them because she isn’t.

This still remains an open investigation, and after police are finished investigating, prosecutors will decide whether or not Schulte’s neighbor will be charged or not.