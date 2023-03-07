OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The city of Overland Park says it will hold a mail-in ballot election in June.

A proposed sales tax if passed will be dedicated to improving the infrastructure in the city.

Overland Park’s city council unanimously approved an ordinance authorizing the dedicated sales tax, known as “OP Moves,” Monday night.

Residents will receive a mail ballot for a 3/8-cent sales tax, which will fund infrastructure improvements and traffic management programs.

The additional funding would help the city keep streets in better condition and reduce its reliance on chip seal, which extends the life of pavements by as many as seven years.

“We have 25 years of history indicating exactly how every penny has been spent since the initial sales tax was dedicated,” City Manager Lori Curtis Luther stated in a news release. “The city has an impeccable track record of spending these funds solely on the identified purposes.”

The city will host a public hearing discussing the capital improvement plan on March 20.

The deadline for residents to register to vote in order to automatically receive mail ballots is March 23 with the election scheduled for June 22.