OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The city of Overland Park has new requirements for building streets. The city council voted unanimously Monday night to start using concrete instead of asphalt.

The new requirements for building new residential and collector streets will start next month.

The discussion to switch to concrete started nearly 2 years ago.

The change stems from the city’s pledge to reduce its reliance on chip seal, a method used to extend the life of pavement by about 7 years. But that extension comes with more maintenance.

Overland Park estimates that by switching to concrete, it will prevent about 370 miles of roadway from eventually needing chip seal maintenance.

“When you look at the cost, it’s roughly the same. It’s a little over $500,000 to do concrete or asphalt,” said Meg Ralph, city spokesperson. “The costs with concrete are a little bit more up front and a little less in the middle, so you wind up with the same investment overall.”

City leaders said the switch is a small step in the right direction that will have a large impact in the long run.