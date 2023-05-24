PAOLA, Kan. — A Paola, Kansas, high school track coach has been arrested after police say the man raped and sexually assaulted two minors.

Paola police said Chad Kelsey was arrested Wednesday morning at his home where officers also executed a search warrant. Kelsey has not been charged in Miami County court yet.

Paola Superintendent Matt Meek said Kelsey was a Rule 10 track coach at the high school for 13 years, meaning he coached but was not a teacher. He was a substitute for one day this school year, Meek said.

Kelsey has since been fired, according to Meek.

Paola police said they received information on May 15 about an alleged rape in 2022 and other alleged sexual assault incidents that happened before that.

As police investigated, they identified a second victim who was also a juvenile.

A Paola police spokesman said they do not have information on any additional victims, but they have seen grooming behavior in this case. They are encouraging any other possible victims to come forward.

In a letter to district families, Meek said the district is not aware of any allegations that occurred during school-related activities or on district property.

“We take these allegations seriously and are cooperating with law enforcement and ask if you or your child have any information or questions to contact the Paola Police Department at 913-259-3631,” Meek said.

“Counselors are also available at the high school should students wish to talk with someone regarding this situation.”