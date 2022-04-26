TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas Senate has voted to override Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of the “Parents’ Bill of Rights” bill.

The Senate voted 27-12 to override the governor’s veto on the “Parents Bill of Rights.” The bill will now move on to the Kansas House.

On March 22, the Kansas Senate voted 24-15 to pass Senate Bill 496, establishing a parents’ bill of rights for students in elementary and secondary schools in the state.

The bill would give parents the right to inspect curriculum, instructional materials or any other materials used to teach children at school.

Specifically, it lets them “inspect any materials, activities, curriculum, lessons, syllabi, surveys, tests, questionnaires, examinations, books, magazines, handouts, professional development and training materials and any other materials or activities that are provided to the parent’s child.”

On April 15, Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed multiple bills, including the “Parents’ Bill of Rights” bill.