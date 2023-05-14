GARDNER, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol continues to investigate Saturday’s plane crash at Gardner Municipal Airport which a pilot suffered suspected serious injuries.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2022 RANS S7S fixed-wing single-engine aircraft took off Westbound from the airport around 3:40 p.m. The plane crashed shortly after.

A 61-year-old male pilot from Kansas City, Kansas, was taken to an area hospital with suspected serious injuries.

A male passenger who is 42 years old from Roseville, California, suffered minor injuries and was not hospitalized.

No details on the cause of the crash were available Sunday morning.