PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg Police, along with Crawford County Sheriff’s deputies, are searching for a man they say is a suspect in several shootings that happened overnight.

Aaron Swink, the man seen in the photo above, is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, police said. Residents are asked not to venture into part of the city, KSNF reports.

The department announced Tuesday on Facebook they were actively searching for Swink.

Citizens are asked not to travel near S. Rouse and E. 520th Street or the nearby Ascension Via Christi Hospital.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.