LAWRENCE, Kan. — Law enforcement have identified a victim in a Lawrence weekend homicide as a Topeka, Kansas, man.

The Lawrence Police Department announced the murder victim from Saturday’s deadly shooting is 20-year-old Cameron Renner.

Investigators are still searching for a suspect in this case.

Dispatchers received calls just after 1 a.m. Saturday reporting the sound of gunshots near 24th Street and Cedarwood Avenue. LPD officers arrived to the scene and started speaking to witnesses, but found no victim, according to a press release.

Officers were sent to a local hospital and saw a car speeding into the emergency entrance. They found a man in the back seat who was later pronounced dead, according to the LPD.

The department is asking for any information from anyone who knows anything about the incident, you can anonymously call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 785-843-TIPS.