KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park police are looking for a dog that bit and injured someone Friday morning.

This happened near 157th and Rosewood Street in the Hampton Place neighborhood in OP.

A person described as a white woman aged 20 to 30 years old with average build and pink hair was walking her dog with a leash when her tan German Shepherd bit a male.

The dog bite victim’s age has not been released, but he required medical attention.

The dog was wearing a veterinary-issued cone collar with a harness.

Anyone with information regarding this is asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at (913) 895-6300.