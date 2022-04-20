TOPEKA, Kan. — Police searched a business that brands itself as a recreational cannabis dispensary in Topeka on a commonly known marijuana holiday.

Guardian Recreational Cannabis Dispensary (Courtesy Photo/Sonya Reed)

Photos sent to sister station KSNT show Topeka police entering and searching Guardian Recreational Cannabis Dispensary on Wednesday. A KSNT reporter saw officers coming in and out of the business at 3124 S.W. 29th St. Suite 10, and taking someone into custody.

Topeka police were seen taking one man from a building at 3124 SW 29th in Topeka on April 20. The building houses the Guardian Recreational Cannabis Dispensary. (Courtesy Photo/Sonya Reed)

The website for Guardian Recreational Cannabis Dispensary, or Guardian MMJ as it’s also known, advertises itself as a recreational cannabis dispensary with THC products like “buds, edibles, nano shots, gummies, dank-tanks and moon-rock.”

As many as five to six officers went inside the building at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday.

(KSNT Photo)

KSNT has reached out to Shawnee County officials and the Topeka Police Department, who could not provide an explanation of the search or why they detained someone.

However, a Topeka police lieutenant at the scene did give a statement.

“A search warrant was conducted on the business earlier today. There is an active investigation and a media release will be put out later,” Lt. Ronnie Connell said.

(KSNT Photo)

