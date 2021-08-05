Prosecutors find no evidence of crime after Basehor officer accused of sexual misconduct

BASEHOR, Kan. — The Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office won’t file any charges against a Basehor police officer under investigation for reported sexual assault.

The attorney’s office said it didn’t find that the officer, who hasn’t been named, did anything wrong during an alleged incident on May 5.

After receiving the alleged sexual assault report, the Basehor Police Department placed the officer on administrative leave and handed the investigation over to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. KBI later turned it’s investigation over to the attorney’s office.

Officials say on May 5, Basehor police responded to a reported domestic disturbance where they met a woman, her daughter and the daughter’s boyfriend.

Investigators said the daughter was screaming at the other two when police arrived and continued to yell at the officers. Prosecutors said she was at a “heightened emotional and aggressive state throughout police contact.”

Officials said the daughter’s behavior was intruding with the officers’ ability to get information from the woman who called 911 and other witnesses. After several requests that the daughter calm down, a Basehor officer temporarily detained her, placing one handcuff on her wrist.

After exiting the home, investigators said she became resistant and began flailing her arms. According to video and witness accounts, the Basehor officer, who was accused of sexual assault, only used enough force to fully handcuff the daughter and then escorted her to a patrol car. Police later released her at the home.

However, the daughter later filed a formal complaint against the officer, alleging sexual battery.

After reviewing witness reports, Ring doorbell camera footage and interviews with those involved, Leavenworth County prosecutors said Thursday there’s insufficient evidence that a crime occurred.

“There is no evidence of any inappropriate touching. No evidence of anything done sexual in nature,” the attorney’s office said in a statement.