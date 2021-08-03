Recognize these WWII soldiers? Kansas museum trying to ID heroes in historic photos

GALENA, Kan. — Officials at a Kansas museum are asking for the public’s help to identify World War II soldiers from the area.

It’s not often that a museum receives pictures of this quality from the past, in this case the 1940’s.

“And then from these, I took pictures and then enlarged the pictures is how we were,” said Linda Phipps, volunteer director at the Galena Mining & Historical Museum.

They came by way of a family from Texas, and Phipps knows exactly what she wants to do with them.

“Eventually we would like to print these photographs up and have them on display or in a nice folder so people can flip them and see family members or just see the soldiers in their uniforms and see how handsome they were,” Phipps said.

But before she does, she needs help from the community.

“Gotten several responses, so we have ID’d some of them, but we still have quite a few of the photographs. But we do need to know who these men where, and of course that would have been World War II,” Phipps said.

What’s often the case with photos or slides like these is that family members pass away, and they don’t want to throw the pictures out.

Phipps said someone from the family in Texas lived in Galena, Kansas, during the time they were taken, which is from 1942-1943.

“We’d like to honor these soldiers as best we can and display their photographs with a name attached so that families can come in and view them and know their histories being carried on,” Phipps said.