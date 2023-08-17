OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A U.S. Congresswoman visited a massive Kansas road project she helped secure funding for on Thursday.

Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas’ 3rd District visited the 69Express project, and crews put her to work.

The state is expanding U.S. 69 Highway from 103rd to 151st streets because it’s too congested and dangerous. Traffic can backup for miles during rush hour.

When finished, one lane in each direction will be a toll lane.

Drivers who choose to use the lanes will have to pay $0.35 to $1.75 per trip, depending on the time of day. The rest of the highway will remain as it is now for drivers who don’t want to pay for the faster commute.

The total cost of the project is $572 million, and around 80% of it is federally funded.

Once completed, Davids said this will attract more businesses and families to move to Johnson County.

“We know that if we are investing in this bread and butter infrastructure right now, it’s going to make those economic development opportunities that much more impactful,” she said.

“Every single time we invest in infrastructure in this country, it pays dividends long into the future.”

There’s still plenty of construction ahead; the expanded 69 Highway is expected to open in 2025.