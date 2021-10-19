Roeland Park extends mask mandate, Prairie Village will let its expire

ROELAND PARK, Kan. — Two Johnson County cities took different approaches to their mask orders Monday night.

In Roeland Park, the city council extended the indoor mask mandate through the end of Nov. 15. It was set to expire at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday before the council voted to continue masking into November.

A city spokesperson told FOX4 the November date lines up with another council meeting next month and is similar to the end date for other Kansas City area mask requirements.

Meanwhile, in nearby Prairie Village, the city council voted against prolonging its mask mandate. The city’s current indoor mask order is set to expire after Oct. 31, and city leaders decided to not renew it after Halloween.

COVID-19 cases have been steadily declining for the past few weeks in Johnson County, data shows. But the county is still at a substantial community risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC still recommends masks indoors at that level.

But Johnson County does not currently have a countywide mask rule. Masks are only required in Johnson County schools that serve students up to sixth grade, which includes children who are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Prairie Village and Roeland Park put their own mask rules in place earlier this year when Johnson County leaders decided not to implement a mandate.

Outside of Johnson County, leaders in Wyandotte County, Jackson County and Kansas City, Missouri, have extended their mask mandates into early or mid-November.