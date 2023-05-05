KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The family of a 6-year-old who was shot and killed Wednesday in Kansas City, Kansas, describe the suspects as three masked men who open fired with children in their line of sight.

Police are not going into details but tell FOX4 they are still relying on tips from the public to help track down these individuals.

On Friday, KCKPD Deputy Chief George Sims said the shooters in this situation still have not been arrested. He would not go into detail on their investigation but said they have made significant progress over the last 24 hours.

Family members of 6-year-old Sir’Antonio Brown said the suspects were likely targeting a family member — firing close to three dozen rounds — and killed the young child.

Family members told FOX4 6-year-old Sir’Antonio Brown is the child who was shot Wednesday night.

A growing memorial now pays tribute to the 6-year-old, whose family called him Sir, at the spot of his death near 31st Street and Greeley Avenue.

His nickname is written in wax next to a basketball listing the dates of his short life. The words “Fly high lil Sir” are written on a rock in a mix of toys he used to play with.

“He loved karate. He loved motorcycles. He loved making sure that his family was OK,” said Shawna Davis-Scott, Sir’s great aunt.

“Again, as I stated, one of his biggest things that he always said almost on a daily basis — Lord help me — was ‘You OK, Nana? Are you OK, Mom? Are you OK, sis? Are you OK, Auntie?’ No matter where you are at, ‘Are you OK?'”

The family tells FOX4 they are planning to hold a vigil on Wednesday, May 10 at 6 p.m., releasing balloons in Sir’s honor.

In addition, there is a GoFundMe page where the family is asking for help covering funeral expenses.