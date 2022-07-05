The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved.

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Kansas are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Kansas in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#40. Idaho

– Moved from Kansas to Idaho in 2019: 179

— 0.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Idaho to Kansas in 2019: 76

— #38 most common destination from Idaho

Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#39. Delaware

– Moved from Kansas to Delaware in 2019: 189

— 0.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Delaware to Kansas in 2019: 379

— #15 most common destination from Delaware

Canva

#38. Mississippi

– Moved from Kansas to Mississippi in 2019: 220

— 0.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Mississippi to Kansas in 2019: 521

— #20 most common destination from Mississippi

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#37. Massachusetts

– Moved from Kansas to Massachusetts in 2019: 274

— 0.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Massachusetts to Kansas in 2019: 6

— #49 most common destination from Massachusetts

Glorioussandwich // Wikimedia

#36. North Dakota

– Moved from Kansas to North Dakota in 2019: 292

— 0.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from North Dakota to Kansas in 2019: 515

— #19 most common destination from North Dakota

Larry Jacobsen // Flickr

#35. Wyoming

– Moved from Kansas to Wyoming in 2019: 366

— 0.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Wyoming to Kansas in 2019: 442

— #19 most common destination from Wyoming

Canva

#34. Hawaii

– Moved from Kansas to Hawaii in 2019: 466

— 0.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Hawaii to Kansas in 2019: 167

— #37 most common destination from Hawaii

Pixabay

#33. New Mexico

– Moved from Kansas to New Mexico in 2019: 475

— 0.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from New Mexico to Kansas in 2019: 403

— #28 most common destination from New Mexico

Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#32. New Jersey

– Moved from Kansas to New Jersey in 2019: 480

— 0.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from New Jersey to Kansas in 2019: 509

— #35 (tie) most common destination from New Jersey

Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Utah

– Moved from Kansas to Utah in 2019: 552

— 0.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Utah to Kansas in 2019: 378

— #36 most common destination from Utah

randy andy // Shutterstock

#30. Nevada

– Moved from Kansas to Nevada in 2019: 559

— 0.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Nevada to Kansas in 2019: 147

— #43 most common destination from Nevada

Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#29. Kentucky

– Moved from Kansas to Kentucky in 2019: 565

— 0.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Kentucky to Kansas in 2019: 1,297

— #19 most common destination from Kentucky

tochichi//Wikicommons

#28. South Dakota

– Moved from Kansas to South Dakota in 2019: 581

— 0.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from South Dakota to Kansas in 2019: 39

— #35 most common destination from South Dakota

Canva

#27. Minnesota

– Moved from Kansas to Minnesota in 2019: 607

— 0.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Minnesota to Kansas in 2019: 2,373

— #14 most common destination from Minnesota

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#26. North Carolina

– Moved from Kansas to North Carolina in 2019: 857

— 1.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from North Carolina to Kansas in 2019: 1,757

— #29 most common destination from North Carolina

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#25. Oregon

– Moved from Kansas to Oregon in 2019: 954

— 1.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Oregon to Kansas in 2019: 553

— #31 most common destination from Oregon

Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#24. Virginia

– Moved from Kansas to Virginia in 2019: 973

— 1.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Virginia to Kansas in 2019: 1,556

— #35 most common destination from Virginia

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#23. Michigan

– Moved from Kansas to Michigan in 2019: 1,039

— 1.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Michigan to Kansas in 2019: 537

— #36 most common destination from Michigan

Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#22. South Carolina

– Moved from Kansas to South Carolina in 2019: 1,043

— 1.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from South Carolina to Kansas in 2019: 308

— #37 most common destination from South Carolina

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#21. Pennsylvania

– Moved from Kansas to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,073

— 1.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Kansas in 2019: 2,189

— #24 most common destination from Pennsylvania

Canva

#20. Arkansas

– Moved from Kansas to Arkansas in 2019: 1,139

— 1.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Arkansas to Kansas in 2019: 1,830

— #11 most common destination from Arkansas

Imilious // Wikicommons

#19. Tennessee

– Moved from Kansas to Tennessee in 2019: 1,204

— 1.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Tennessee to Kansas in 2019: 1,316

— #26 most common destination from Tennessee

M Floyd // Flickr

#18. Alabama

– Moved from Kansas to Alabama in 2019: 1,212

— 1.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Alabama to Kansas in 2019: 1,021

— #24 most common destination from Alabama

SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Iowa

– Moved from Kansas to Iowa in 2019: 1,295

— 1.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Iowa to Kansas in 2019: 1,010

— #19 most common destination from Iowa

Canva

#16. Alaska

– Moved from Kansas to Alaska in 2019: 1,296

— 1.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Alaska to Kansas in 2019: 7

— #48 most common destination from Alaska

Canva

#15. Ohio

– Moved from Kansas to Ohio in 2019: 1,318

— 1.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Ohio to Kansas in 2019: 309

— #42 most common destination from Ohio

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#14. New York

– Moved from Kansas to New York in 2019: 1,329

— 1.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from New York to Kansas in 2019: 1,497

— #37 most common destination from New York

Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Indiana

– Moved from Kansas to Indiana in 2019: 1,349

— 1.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Indiana to Kansas in 2019: 1,609

— #22 most common destination from Indiana

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Wisconsin

– Moved from Kansas to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,421

— 1.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Wisconsin to Kansas in 2019: 610

— #30 most common destination from Wisconsin

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Florida

– Moved from Kansas to Florida in 2019: 1,813

— 2.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Florida to Kansas in 2019: 3,828

— #32 most common destination from Florida

Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#10. Washington

– Moved from Kansas to Washington in 2019: 1,924

— 2.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Washington to Kansas in 2019: 2,325

— #22 most common destination from Washington

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#9. Illinois

– Moved from Kansas to Illinois in 2019: 2,307

— 2.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Illinois to Kansas in 2019: 2,449

— #26 most common destination from Illinois

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#8. California

– Moved from Kansas to California in 2019: 2,941

— 3.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from California to Kansas in 2019: 4,957

— #33 most common destination from California

DPPed// Wikimedia

#7. Arizona

– Moved from Kansas to Arizona in 2019: 3,742

— 4.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Arizona to Kansas in 2019: 2,367

— #20 most common destination from Arizona

Canva

#6. Georgia

– Moved from Kansas to Georgia in 2019: 3,931

— 4.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Georgia to Kansas in 2019: 3,105

— #20 most common destination from Georgia

Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#5. Nebraska

– Moved from Kansas to Nebraska in 2019: 4,054

— 4.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Nebraska to Kansas in 2019: 2,836

— #6 most common destination from Nebraska

Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Oklahoma

– Moved from Kansas to Oklahoma in 2019: 4,371

— 4.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Oklahoma to Kansas in 2019: 4,258

— #6 most common destination from Oklahoma

Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#3. Colorado

– Moved from Kansas to Colorado in 2019: 6,544

— 7.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Colorado to Kansas in 2019: 7,224

— #7 most common destination from Colorado

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Texas

– Moved from Kansas to Texas in 2019: 12,823

— 14.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Texas to Kansas in 2019: 8,374

— #21 most common destination from Texas

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#1. Missouri

– Moved from Kansas to Missouri in 2019: 20,685

— 23.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Missouri to Kansas in 2019: 27,065

— #1 most common destination from Missouri

