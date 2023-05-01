LECOMPTON, Kan. — Emergency crews are responding to a semitrailer crash in Douglas County that left one person injured.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office told KSNT that the crash occurred at 2:40 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Kansas Highway 10 and N. 1800 Road. The sheriff’s office and the Kansas Highway Patrol are on scene.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver of the semi was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The semi was loaded with a 9,500 gallon tank of propane, which was not damaged in the crash.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route as law enforcement have closed N. 1800 Road in the area between K-10 and East 800 Road while they work to remove the semi.