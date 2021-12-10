Sen. Bob Dole comes home to Kansas for one last time

We will livestream Bob Dole’s arrival in Salina in the video player above.

SALINA, Kan. — Former U.S. Sen. Robert Dole is making one last trip home to Kansas.

Dole died Sunday at the age of 98. A government plane is flying his casket to Salina on Friday afternoon. Dole’s wife Elizabeth and his daughter Robin are also on the plane.

There is expected to be a 30-minute ceremony at the airport. From Salina, Dole will be taken to his hometown of Russell.

On Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., a public viewing will be held at St. Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Russell. A service will be held at 11 a.m., with tribute remarks from Senators Pat Roberts, Jerry Moran, and Roger Marshall.

The public will be invited to pass by the Senator’s casket following the service to pay their respects. At 1 p.m., Dole’s casket will depart for Topeka.

At 4 p.m. Saturday, Gov. Laura Kelly and a delegation of Kansas officials will receive Dole’s casket at the Kansas State Capitol.

Kansas ROTC cadets will provide an honor cordon as the Kansas National Guard Casket Team carries the Senator’s casket to its position of repose on the second level.

A public ceremony will take place in the Capitol Rotunda and include remarks by Kelly, Sens. Roger Marshall, Jerry Moran, Nancy Kassebaum Baker, and former Congressman James Slattery.

After the service, Dole’s casket and family will return to Washington, D.C. Details of his internment at Arlington National Ceremony are pending.