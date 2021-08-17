Senator Marshall launches email for Kansans seeking evacuation help from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Dr. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) announced Tuesday that he has launched an email address for Kansans seeking evacuation help from Afghanistan.

Marshall’s office said it is in close contact with the U.S. Department of State and working to help Kansans with evacuation assistance.

“The situation in Afghanistan remains chaotic and unstable,” Marshall said in a statement following the withdrawal of U.S. Military troops from Afghanistan and the continued takeover of the country by the Taliban.

Marshall has been very critical of President Joe Biden and his administration. On Monday, Biden said he stands squarely behind his decision to end the United States’ longest war. He faulted leaders of the Afghan government and military for its swift collapse, saying he had warned President Ashraf Ghani to prepare to fight a civil war with the Taliban after American troops left.

“Despite conditions on the ground, our top priority should be protecting and evacuating any American that remains in Afghanistan,” Marshall said. “My staff stands ready to help Kansans with family, friends, and loved ones who are still trying to exit the country. I understand the dangerous and unpredictable conditions occurring in Afghanistan right now and stand ready to provide assistance to Kansans and all Americans seeking to return to the U.S.”

If you have a loved one or colleague who is an American citizen still located in Afghanistan, or an Afghan SIV applicant, you can contact Marshall’s office at EvacHelp@Marshall.Senate.Gov or (785)829-9000.