SHAWNEE, Kan. —The Shawnee City Council could soon consider changing city code to combat a new housing trend.

Community Development Director Doug Allmon said city staff have discovered a trend where single family homes are being bought and converted into rental units with multiple individual tenants. Allmon said in these homes, people lease out separate rooms and don’t interact with other people living in the home.

To address the issue, the planning commission will recommend the city council make changes to city code that focus on individual room rental.

One of the first recommendations would be to rewrite city zoning to redefine “family” for single family districts.

The proposed change would define a family as persons living together as a single home with a common kitchen including no more than three people who are not related by blood, marriage or adoption living in the home.

“This is not an attempt to take away a non-traditional family type of arrangement. This is more about rooms that are leased by individuals that literally have no relationship to one another at all, they just kind of come and go, because they lease out the rooms themselves,” Allmon said.

Allmon said the city staff knows of at least two single family homes in Shawnee that have been split into units for multiple tenants.

He said in these homes tenants have secured access to their room and lease agreements of various lengths, making it difficult for the city to determine how many people are living in the home at a given time.

The city will also consider adding a fuller definition to the term “single housekeeping unit” to address the potential conversion of single family homes into other types of living spaces that exist in Shawnee. The proposed change would define single housekeeping units as a group of people that live in a home with a common kitchen and share household responsibilities.

“Having that housekeeping unit definition in there would, for instance, keep someone from converting a single family home into a duplex by essentially installing a second kitchen, for instance, in the basement,”Allmon said

City staff recommend defining the renovated single family homes with multiple tenants as a shared home rental or rooming house and prohibiting them in parts of the city zoned for single family housing.

Residential group homes for people with disabilities would not be affected by the proposed change.

Tracy Thomas was the only person to speak on the proposed change during a public hearing Monday night.

“The purpose of zoning is to provide an assurance you can count on. That when you buy your home, if you buy an R-1 single family zoning, where your biggest investment is your home and you will maintain it. Versus apartments that are put in other zoned areas where their (tenants) biggest investment is their car and their property is maintained by others,” Thomas said.

Thomas also expressed concerns about parking and the potential devaluation of neighboring homes if single family homes continue to be converted into multi-tenant rentals.

“These rooming houses are renting bedrooms for $350. That’s not just affordable housing, that is actually a form of subsidized housing at the expense of the resale value of your neighbors,” Thomas said.

The planning commission directed staff to provide concise, enforceable language on the proposed changes at the next regular meeting. If approved, the city council will review the proposed code changes during the next regular council meeting on Monday, March 28.