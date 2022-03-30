SHAWNEE, Kan. — After roughly four months, Johnson Drive in Shawnee will once again become a four-lane road. The Shawnee City Council will end a pilot program aimed at calming traffic along Johnson Drive.

In November, the city re-striped the roadway, increasing on-street parking options from 81 spaces to 100 spaces.

The pilot program reduced the number of lanes on Johnson Drive from four to three between Goddard and Flint streets. The pilot allowed for a single lane of westbound traffic, a single lane of eastbound traffic and a continuous center turn lane.

City leaders will now weigh the option of making the three lanes of traffic permanent or returning to a four lane roadway. Staff have also suggested various potential improvements, including adding extra police enforcement for speeding, narrowing the roadway or adding crosswalk improvements.

Councilmember Kurt Knappen said he would support reducing the speed limit along Johnson Drive to 25 mph.

“I don’t love currently how it is, but we definitely need to do some street calming,” Knappen said.

Neighborhood Planner Lauren Grashoff said the city received mixed feedback from drivers, neighboring business owners and residents. During the pilot program, the city received 29 negative emails and 15 positive emails about the Johnson Drive project.

Grashoff said although crashes remained low, staff didn’t see any significant decrease in daily trips on Johnson Drive.

“While there was some expectation, a perception that there would be a lot of traffic diverted to Shawnee Mission Parkway or other adjacent roadways, we really did not see that through this project,” Grashoff said. “We did have positive feedback regarding pedestrian ease of use and safety overall.”

The council did not take any formal action Monday night. Council directed staff to research options for improving safety along Johnson Drive. Deputy Public Works Director Kevin Manning said regardless of the council’s decision, the city tentatively plans to perform mill and overlay work on Johnson Drive on May 24. After that work is completed the road will be re-striped to include four lanes of traffic.

“We currently have our Johnson Drive mill and overlay scheduled after school closes. We do that because we do a lot of curb and sidewalk work along the roadway, so we like to get out of the way of Hocker Grove students,” Manning said.