SHAWNEE, Kan. — A Shawnee man has been sentenced to over 21 years in prison for federal charges over child pornography and assault.

Marquis Williams pleaded guilty in February to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child. The U.S. Attorney for the District of Kansas said the 31-year-old created child pornography.

Court documents from 2021 say the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent information to Shawnee police about possible child pornography and solicitations. The tip indicated someone uploaded over 200 images to a Dropbox account.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Williams’ home and found a cell phone with 550 child porn images. Prosecutors say some of the images showed Williams molesting two children under the age of 12.

Williams admitted the photos belonged to him and to assaulting the children. He was sentenced to 21 years and 10 months (262 months) in prison.