OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, has introduced a bill that would hold social media companies accountable for their role in allowing drug dealers to sell fentanyl.

Marshall calls fentanyl poisonings the no. 1 killer of young people, saying 3-4 Kansans die each day from the deadly drug.

Cooper Davis was a 16-year-old from Shawnee, Kansas, who died a year ago from fentanyl poisoning.

He and three friends thought they were buying pills of the prescription painkiller Percocet from a seller on Snapchat.

Instead this experimentation with drugs ended up containing a deadly dose of fentanyl, which killed Cooper.

“Gone are the days of drug deals happening in dark alleys,” said Libby Davis, Cooper’s mother. “Being able to purchase a drug that can potentially kill your child is just a few clicks away.”

Deaths like Cooper’s are becoming all too common for more and more young people in Kansas.

The Cooper Davis Act would require social media companies to notify law enforcement when they spot evidence of online drug trafficking — or face stiff fines.

“This is murder,” Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden said. “And now they are marketing these drugs to look like basically candy. Multi-colored candy, so they are targeting our youth. It’s tragic, it’s absolutely terrible and one pill can kill. And it usually does.”

Hayden said he’s pushing for prosecution of drug dealers as murderers.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.