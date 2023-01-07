WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. — A Shawnee woman is seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash Friday evening.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2011 Honda CR-V was driving in Wyandotte County on southbound I-635, north of I-35 when the driver lost control and left the roadway to the right around 4:46 p.m.

The 34-year-old driver then swerved back into the southbound lanes, left the road to the right, then overcorrected to the left, striking the median barrier wall.

The woman was taken to an area hospital.