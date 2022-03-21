OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — On Monday, the Overland Park City Council will discuss plans to create a lively urban district around the intersection of College Boulevard and Metcalf Avenue.

The plan includes a special project to build a pedestrian bridge across those busy streets.

Overland Park wants to make College Boulevard a destination that will attract more people to live, work and play all in the same spot.

The Overland Park Convention Center is already nearby. There are hotels, restaurants and shops to welcome visitors. And there’s new housing and corporate headquarters all within a half square mile of the intersection.

The problem is the area was built as a typical sprawling suburb, with everything spread out, designed for cars. It’s not compact and walkable like true city centers.

“Especially after COVID, (we’re) trying to make that corridor attractive for people to come back to work,” said Leslie Karr, the city’s planning manager.

“Because people maybe have gotten used to working from home. So, what can we do to make the corridor an attractive place for people to come and want to work? And being able to take advantage of their day by getting out and exercising or walking someplace for lunch or meeting coworkers after work.”

Overland Park wants to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety along College Boulevard by creating a linear park on the south side of the street.

One of the long term highlights of the plan is the creation of a signature bridge across College Boulevard and Metcalf Avenue for cyclists and pedestrians.

It’s modeled after similar bridges in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Madrid, Iowa.

There’s no estimate yet on how much the plan would cost, but the study does say the bridge would require a substantial private partnership.