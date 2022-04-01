UPDATE: Police say Betty Hathaway has been located and is safe.

—-

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Pittsburg woman.

Betty Hathaway, 81, was last seen at 7:45 a.m. Friday, and Pittsburg police are asking for the public’s help to locate her.

She is described as 5-foot-7, weighing 140 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. Police said she has dementia and requires medication, which she doesn’t have with her.

She is driving a blue 1992 Buick Le Sabre with a handicap Kansas plate KS63658.

Anyone who sees Hathaway is asked to call police at 620-231-1700.

