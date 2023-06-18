Carolyn Koentopp hasn’t been seen since the morning of June 16, 2023. KBI is asking for the public’s help in finding her.

FINNEY COUNTY, Kan. — A statewide Silver Alert is in effect for a woman missing from Garden City, Kansas.

Carolyn Koentopp, 68, has been missing since Friday morning. She was last seen at St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City at about 5 a.m. that day.

Investigators believe Koentopp is driving a black 2022 Jeep Gladiator, and may have a small brown dog with her.

Koentopp is a white female, around 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 100 pounds. She

has brown and grey hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and denim

jeans.

KBI reports she could be experiencing confusion and memory loss.

If you see Carolyn Koentopp or her vehicle, call 911. If you have other information about her location, call the Garden City Police Department at 620-276-1300.