HAMILTON COUNTY, Kan. — Someone stole a tiny house in Colorado and hauled it to Kansas. But thanks to some Kansas deputies, the homeowner is getting the house back.

Hamilton County Sheriff Michael Wilson said the Colorado State Patrol notified his office Sunday evening to be on the lookout for a tiny house and that it was possibly headed toward Coolidge, Kansas, KSNW reports. It had been taken from a farm in Otero County, Colorado.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says it found a stolen tiny house at Scoular Grain in Coolidge, Kansas. (Courtesy Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office)

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office found the house at Scoular Grain in Coolidge. Wilson said, for some reason, three men were attempting to install lights on the tiny house. He said their final destination was going to be Reno County.

One of the alleged suspects is from Reno County. The other two are from Colorado.

The sheriff said the men also allegedly had a stolen trailer and a Bobcat. He said the suspects are being held in jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property.

The tiny house is valued at $9,000. The sheriff said the $33,000 Bobcat was stolen out of Castle Rock, Colorado, and the $25,000 trailer is from Florida.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says it found a stolen tiny house, a stolen trailer, and a stolen Bobcat at Scoular Grain in Coolidge, Kansas. (Courtesy Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office)

Wilson has talked to the owner of the house. The owner said he had been storing it on his farm and was not living in it. The sheriff said the house would be released to the owner.