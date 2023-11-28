OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Fire Department posted on X Tuesday morning that Antioch Road is shut down from 103rd St to I-435 due to a gas main break.

103rd St will also be shut down from Connell to Lowell Avenue.

**UPDATE** Due to size of main and large gas plume, Fire requested 103 & Antioch be completely shutdown in all directions as well. PW arriving with barricades now. — Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) November 28, 2023

Overland Park Police say that construction crews hit the gas line and added that Antioach is “completely shutdown in all directions.”

According to the OP Fire, Kansas Gas is on the scene working to stop the leak while the fire department monitors the air.

More information is expected to be released later.

OPFD on scene 104th & Antioch for gas main break. Kansas Gas on scene working to stop leak while fire dept. monitors air. Antioch shut down from 103rd to I-435 & 103rd st. shut down from Connell to Lowell Ave. More information later. pic.twitter.com/Wo66cJDxTA — Overland Park Fire (@OverlandParkFD) November 28, 2023