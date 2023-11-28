OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Fire Department posted on X Tuesday morning that Antioch Road is shut down from 103rd St to I-435 due to a gas main break.
103rd St will also be shut down from Connell to Lowell Avenue.
Overland Park Police say that construction crews hit the gas line and added that Antioach is “completely shutdown in all directions.”
According to the OP Fire, Kansas Gas is on the scene working to stop the leak while the fire department monitors the air.
More information is expected to be released later.