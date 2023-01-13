LENEXA, Kan. — Police in Johnson County are investigating a suspected case of road rage that turned deadly.

Now investigators are asking for the public’s help to find answers.

A Lenexa police spokesperson said 59-year-old Michael Bohnsack was killed as he drove along southbound Interstate 435 near the K-10 interchange.

Police discovered he’d crashed his Jeep along that stretch of highway, and it first appeared he’d died in the crash.

But Kansas Highway Patrol investigators soon discovered Bohnsack had been shot, possibly by another driver. Lenexa Officer Danny Chavez said Bohnsack’s car was found after it smashed into a utility pole.

“We’re doing everything we can do to determine what led up to this incident,” Chavez said.

Chavez said police are hopeful to hear from witnesses. Traffic cameras in the area haven’t yielded any leads, and it was still dark when the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Thursday.

Police are also interested to know where the road rage might have begun and what led up to the shooting.

“These vehicles were traveling southbound, so it could have been in Shawnee, in Wyandotte County,” Chavez said.

FOX4 spoke with Donna Gentle, Bohnsack’s sister, on Friday. She said the family is upset by this loss and hungry for information from the public.

If you have information that can help police, please call the CrimeStoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.