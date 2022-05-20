WICHITA, Kan. — Two people are in custody related to the disappearance of a Butler County, Kansas, child Thursday. The 5-year-old boy’s disappearance prompted an Amber Alert until he was found safe in Oklahoma.
The boy’s mother and a man, believed to be the boy’s biological father, are in custody in Noble County, Oklahoma, KSNW reports.
On Thursday, officials said the boy’s mom posed as a social worker and took him out of a childhood center.
Danielle Banzet and Zachery Sisk are being held on suspicion of a number of charges:
- Kidnapping
- Transporting a loaded firearm
- Convicted felon carrying or possessing a firearm
- Using firearm or other offensive weapon while committing or attempting to commit a felony
- Knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled dangerous substance
- Delivering, possessing or manufacturing drug paraphernalia knowing it will be used to plant into the human body a controlled dangerous substance
- Knowingly receiving any property that was stolen, embezzled, obtained by false pretense or robbery, or concealing, withholding such property
- Failing to use child passenger restraint system
Both Banzet and Sisk were previously arrested in Sedgwick County, Kansas, on April 6. Booking records show that Banzet lived in Derby, and Sisk lived in Wichita at the time.
Banzet was booked on suspicion of:
- Criminal carrying of a weapon
- Criminal use of a weapon, unknown circumstances
- Distribute certain stimulant, unknown quantity
- Three counts of unlawful possession of controlled substance; opiates; opium
- Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia
Sisk was booked on suspicion of:
- Criminal carrying of a weapon
- Criminal use of weapons, possession of firearm by person addicted
- Distribute opiates, opium, narcotics or stimulant, unknown quantity
- Possession of certain stimulant
- Possession of marijuana
- Unlawful possession of controlled substance; opiates; opium
- Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia
