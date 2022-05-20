WICHITA, Kan. — Two people are in custody related to the disappearance of a Butler County, Kansas, child Thursday. The 5-year-old boy’s disappearance prompted an Amber Alert until he was found safe in Oklahoma.

Danielle Banzet (Courtesy Noble County, Oklahoma, Sheriff’s Office)

The boy’s mother and a man, believed to be the boy’s biological father, are in custody in Noble County, Oklahoma, KSNW reports.

On Thursday, officials said the boy’s mom posed as a social worker and took him out of a childhood center.

Danielle Banzet and Zachery Sisk are being held on suspicion of a number of charges:

Kidnapping

Transporting a loaded firearm

Convicted felon carrying or possessing a firearm

Using firearm or other offensive weapon while committing or attempting to commit a felony

Knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled dangerous substance

Delivering, possessing or manufacturing drug paraphernalia knowing it will be used to plant into the human body a controlled dangerous substance

Knowingly receiving any property that was stolen, embezzled, obtained by false pretense or robbery, or concealing, withholding such property

Failing to use child passenger restraint system

Both Banzet and Sisk were previously arrested in Sedgwick County, Kansas, on April 6. Booking records show that Banzet lived in Derby, and Sisk lived in Wichita at the time.

Zachery Sisk (Courtesy Noble County, Oklahoma, Sheriff’s Office)

Banzet was booked on suspicion of:

Criminal carrying of a weapon

Criminal use of a weapon, unknown circumstances

Distribute certain stimulant, unknown quantity

Three counts of unlawful possession of controlled substance; opiates; opium

Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

Sisk was booked on suspicion of:

Criminal carrying of a weapon

Criminal use of weapons, possession of firearm by person addicted

Distribute opiates, opium, narcotics or stimulant, unknown quantity

Possession of certain stimulant

Possession of marijuana

Unlawful possession of controlled substance; opiates; opium

Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

