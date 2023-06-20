TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said an investigation into 100 suspicious letters that legislators and public officials received has now extended beyond the state.

The agency did not clarify whether other officials outside of Kansas had received similar letters or if there was some other involvement from out of state.

Regardless, the case is now being handed over to the FBI.

Over the weekend, threatening letters with a powdery substance showed up in the mailboxes of more than 100 elected officials.

Kansas Republican leaders called it a cowardly attempt to intimidate the legislature.

One state lawmaker in Great Bend even worried someone might be targeting them.

State Rep. Tory Marie Blew said she believes the sender could be targeting Kansas lawmakers who supported the “Save Girls Sports” bill and the “Women’s Bill of Rights.”

“Both of those, we overrode the governor’s veto on, and we’ve been told that was an attack on transgender individuals,” Blew told FOX4.

Law enforcement have not released any information about a potential motive.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said the powder doesn’t seem to be harmful. Additional testing is still needed to fully determine what was inside the letters.

The KBI is still working with law enforcement partners to figure out who’s responsible.

“Our focus remains on ensuring the safety of Kansans and holding those responsible for these crimes accountable,” KBI Director Tony Mattivi said.

“The KBI is so appreciative of the incredible coordination and outstanding response by countless federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, as well as by fire departments and hazmat teams to this unprecedented event.”

According to a press release, the KBI had more than 60 special agents, forensic scientists and employees working to safety collect or screen evidence, or manage and track responses to the incidents.

The KBI advises that it’s still important to be cautious when handling mail. Report any letters containing an unknown white powder to the KBI at 1-800-KSCRIME or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov.