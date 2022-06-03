GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A car with four 15-year-old girls from Junction City crashed during a police chase in Geary County, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The KHP says law enforcement officers were pursuing a Pontiac Grand Am that was traveling at a high speed near mile marker 291 on Interstate 70 early Thursday afternoon. The Grand Am attempted to turn right onto Milford Lake Road and crashed in the ditch.

Troopers say the girls were not wearing seat belts. However, there were no serious injuries.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office said the car had been stolen earlier on Thursday. Law enforcement agencies say the girls could face charges stemming from the theft, the chase, and drugs.