Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Kansas using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending June 2022.

The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 401 cities and towns in Kansas. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $153,385 over the last 12 months.

Metros with the most cities in the top 50:

Kansas City: 30 Wichita: 12 Lawrence: 4 Topeka: 3

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#50. Cheney

– Typical home value: $225,603

– 1-year price change: +$29,489 (+15.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$73,379 (+48.2%)

– Metro area: Wichita

#49. Bel Aire

– Typical home value: $251,951

– 1-year price change: +$30,192 (+13.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$77,563 (+44.5%)

– Metro area: Wichita

#48. Lecompton

– Typical home value: $251,552

– 1-year price change: +$30,918 (+14.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$76,415 (+43.6%)

– Metro area: Lawrence

#47. Leavenworth

– Typical home value: $223,742

– 1-year price change: +$31,808 (+16.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$82,501 (+58.4%)

– Metro area: Kansas City

#46. Mission

– Typical home value: $293,672

– 1-year price change: +$32,493 (+12.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$107,459 (+57.7%)

– Metro area: Kansas City

#45. Tecumseh

– Typical home value: $261,281

– 1-year price change: +$32,650 (+14.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$88,252 (+51.0%)

– Metro area: Topeka

#44. Derby

– Typical home value: $256,690

– 1-year price change: +$32,672 (+14.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$78,777 (+44.3%)

– Metro area: Wichita

#43. Roeland Park

– Typical home value: $300,323

– 1-year price change: +$32,746 (+12.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$111,766 (+59.3%)

– Metro area: Kansas City

#42. Viola

– Typical home value: $288,894

– 1-year price change: +$33,365 (+13.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$103,093 (+55.5%)

– Metro area: Wichita

#41. Valley Center

– Typical home value: $231,970

– 1-year price change: +$33,632 (+17.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$76,398 (+49.1%)

– Metro area: Wichita

#40. Easton

– Typical home value: $295,255

– 1-year price change: +$34,302 (+13.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$105,286 (+55.4%)

– Metro area: Kansas City

#39. Berryton

– Typical home value: $311,635

– 1-year price change: +$34,487 (+12.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$102,295 (+48.9%)

– Metro area: Topeka

#38. Merriam

– Typical home value: $287,693

– 1-year price change: +$34,852 (+13.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$106,153 (+58.5%)

– Metro area: Kansas City

#37. Kechi

– Typical home value: $278,969

– 1-year price change: +$35,092 (+14.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$88,147 (+46.2%)

– Metro area: Wichita

#36. Eudora

– Typical home value: $276,073

– 1-year price change: +$35,176 (+14.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$97,109 (+54.3%)

– Metro area: Lawrence

#35. Lawrence

– Typical home value: $285,166

– 1-year price change: +$35,225 (+14.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$90,424 (+46.4%)

– Metro area: Lawrence

#34. Wakarusa

– Typical home value: $282,110

– 1-year price change: +$35,419 (+14.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$96,885 (+52.3%)

– Metro area: Topeka

#33. Garden Plain

– Typical home value: $265,578

– 1-year price change: +$35,534 (+15.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$90,734 (+51.9%)

– Metro area: Wichita

#32. Osawatomie

– Typical home value: $150,996

– 1-year price change: +$35,881 (+31.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$59,811 (+65.6%)

– Metro area: Kansas City

#31. Maize

– Typical home value: $280,665

– 1-year price change: +$36,421 (+14.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$93,893 (+50.3%)

– Metro area: Wichita

#30. Baldwin City

– Typical home value: $285,638

– 1-year price change: +$36,651 (+14.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$97,909 (+52.2%)

– Metro area: Lawrence

#29. Kanorado

– Typical home value: $127,274

– 1-year price change: +$37,876 (+42.4%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#28. Gardner

– Typical home value: $315,576

– 1-year price change: +$38,713 (+14.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$109,154 (+52.9%)

– Metro area: Kansas City

#27. Lansing

– Typical home value: $288,631

– 1-year price change: +$39,735 (+16.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$98,764 (+52.0%)

– Metro area: Kansas City

#26. Bonner Springs

– Typical home value: $267,109

– 1-year price change: +$40,227 (+17.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$101,991 (+61.8%)

– Metro area: Kansas City

#25. Prairie Village

– Typical home value: $415,867

– 1-year price change: +$40,799 (+10.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$136,440 (+48.8%)

– Metro area: Kansas City

#24. Edwardsville

– Typical home value: $267,321

– 1-year price change: +$40,811 (+18.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$102,606 (+62.3%)

– Metro area: Kansas City

#23. Colwich

– Typical home value: $270,583

– 1-year price change: +$41,235 (+18.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$97,740 (+56.5%)

– Metro area: Wichita

#22. Linwood

– Typical home value: $389,831

– 1-year price change: +$43,279 (+12.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$146,734 (+60.4%)

– Metro area: Kansas City

#21. Goddard

– Typical home value: $286,133

– 1-year price change: +$43,368 (+17.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$100,279 (+54.0%)

– Metro area: Wichita

#20. Tonganoxie

– Typical home value: $335,537

– 1-year price change: +$45,200 (+15.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$120,368 (+55.9%)

– Metro area: Kansas City

#19. Olathe

– Typical home value: $379,770

– 1-year price change: +$47,867 (+14.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$125,952 (+49.6%)

– Metro area: Kansas City

#18. Fontana

– Typical home value: $258,184

– 1-year price change: +$48,066 (+22.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$102,055 (+65.4%)

– Metro area: Kansas City

#17. Shawnee

– Typical home value: $373,600

– 1-year price change: +$48,799 (+15.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$123,530 (+49.4%)

– Metro area: Kansas City

#16. Basehor

– Typical home value: $390,125

– 1-year price change: +$51,166 (+15.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$138,136 (+54.8%)

– Metro area: Kansas City

#15. De Soto

– Typical home value: $372,088

– 1-year price change: +$51,177 (+15.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$130,001 (+53.7%)

– Metro area: Kansas City

#14. Andale

– Typical home value: $336,446

– 1-year price change: +$51,828 (+18.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$122,359 (+57.2%)

– Metro area: Wichita

#13. Overland Park

– Typical home value: $424,444

– 1-year price change: +$52,369 (+14.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$135,988 (+47.1%)

– Metro area: Kansas City

#12. Lenexa

– Typical home value: $416,322

– 1-year price change: +$52,548 (+14.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$134,154 (+47.5%)

– Metro area: Kansas City

#11. Louisburg

– Typical home value: $372,603

– 1-year price change: +$57,103 (+18.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$131,275 (+54.4%)

– Metro area: Kansas City

#10. Westwood Hills

– Typical home value: $578,642

– 1-year price change: +$58,460 (+11.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$138,400 (+31.4%)

– Metro area: Kansas City

#9. Fairway

– Typical home value: $557,830

– 1-year price change: +$59,201 (+11.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$152,017 (+37.5%)

– Metro area: Kansas City

#8. Eastborough

– Typical home value: $511,960

– 1-year price change: +$62,738 (+14.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$128,157 (+33.4%)

– Metro area: Wichita

#7. Spring Hill

– Typical home value: $386,262

– 1-year price change: +$63,276 (+19.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$140,858 (+57.4%)

– Metro area: Kansas City

#6. Paola

– Typical home value: $317,087

– 1-year price change: +$69,126 (+27.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$125,831 (+65.8%)

– Metro area: Kansas City

#5. Leawood

– Typical home value: $671,356

– 1-year price change: +$82,001 (+13.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$189,322 (+39.3%)

– Metro area: Kansas City

#4. Mission Woods

– Typical home value: $841,667

– 1-year price change: +$90,390 (+12.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$209,532 (+33.1%)

– Metro area: Kansas City

#3. Bucyrus

– Typical home value: $541,243

– 1-year price change: +$99,180 (+22.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$202,013 (+59.6%)

– Metro area: Kansas City

#2. Lake Quivira

– Typical home value: $829,941

– 1-year price change: +$122,862 (+17.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$221,285 (+36.4%)

– Metro area: Kansas City

#1. Mission Hills

– Typical home value: $1,346,558

– 1-year price change: +$153,385 (+12.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$329,666 (+32.4%)

– Metro area: Kansas City

