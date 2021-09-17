This Kansas City suburb was once again named one of the best places to live in the US

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A Kansas City suburb is once again being praised as one of the best places to live.

Overland Park, Kansas, came in at no. 7 on Money’s list of the 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2021-2022. It’s the only city in the Kansas City area, and the only city in Kansas, to make the new list from the personal finance site. The only Missouri city ranked is St. Peters, a St. Louis suburb.

“Just 20 minutes from Kansas City, Overland Park is the definition of a family-friendly town,” said Money, highlighting sites like the Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead, Museum at Prairiefire and Cider Hill Family Orchard.

Johnson County’s largest city is also heralded for its low unemployment rate; the county sits at 3.6%. The median household income is just over $100,000, and the median home price in Overland Park is roughly $383,000, according to Money.

And this isn’t the first time Overland Park has been deemed a great place to live.

Earlier this year, Niche ranked Overland Park at no. 4 on its annual Best Places to Live report. The Johnson County suburb got an overall A-plus grade and high marks for its strong public schools and family friendly community.

Last year, the giant Johnson County suburb came in at no. 7 on Livability.com’s annual list of the 100 Best Places to Live.

Chanhassen, Minnesota, was deemed the best place to live by Money this year. Just 20 minutes from Minneapolis, the site says residents enjoy a small-town feel with big-city proximity.

“Chanhassen is home to Paisley Park, which was Prince’s home and studio in life and in death serves as a venue-slash-museum dedicated to the late musician,” Money writes.

Here’s a look at the top 10 on Money’s list:

Chanhassen, Minnesota Carmel, Indiana Franklin, Tennessee Flower Mound, Texas Ashburn, Virginia Syracuse, Utah Overland Park, Kansas Centennial, Colorado Scottsdale, Arizona Ellicott City, Maryland

See the full 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. from Money here.