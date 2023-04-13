WICHITA, Kan. — The start of spring brings complaints about allergies. As more trees and plants start to bud, the pollen increases, and the strong wind helps spread them. Range burning season in Kansas also adds to the particulates in the air.

According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, Wichita is No. 1 as the most challenging for seasonal allergies.

Researchers analyzed the top 100 U.S. metros weed, grass and tree pollen scores, use of over-the-counter allergy medications, and availability of immunologists and allergy specialists to determine their placement.

If you suffer from allergies, doctors suggest taking medications if they’ve been prescribed or recommended. There are some other simple methods.

“If you’ve been outside a whole bunch, come inside, changing clothes, washing hands, or even better take a shower, certainly take a shower or bath before you go to bed at night if you’re prone to allergies, just getting all of that stuff, those triggers off of you can be hugely important,” said Dr. Amy Seery with Ascension Via Christi.

Seery said wearing a mask outdoors, especially on windy days, can help with allergies.