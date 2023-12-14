LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — Three federal inmates have been indicted for various crimes, including allegedly attacking a Kansas prison guard.

A federal grand jury in Kansas City returned three separate indictments against 45-year-old Thaddeus D. Daniel, 44-year-old Jeremiah L. Harris and 50-year-old James Thompson.

Court records say Daniel, an inmate at the U.S. Penitentiary, allegedly attacked a corrections officer on April 19.

Harris and Thompson have each been charged with one count of escape from custody.

Prosecutors say Harris allegedly escaped from the Leavenworth federal prison on June 23, and Thompson allegedly escaped on Nov. 9.