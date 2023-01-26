OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Three teenagers are now facing charges for alleged vandalism at Blue Valley High School earlier this month.

The teenagers, who FOX4 is not naming because they are minors, have each been charged with felony burglary and criminal property damage.

One teen is 16 years old and from Excelsior Springs, court records say; the other two are 16 and 17 years old and from Overland Park.

The alleged vandalism happened on Jan. 16, Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Police said the teens painted offensive language and pictures on the press box at the school’s football stadium.

Pictures and videos of the vandalism also show anti-semitic, racial and homophobic slurs inside the press box.

The video shows extensive damage from spray paint on windows, walls and the door to the elevator. It appears that some equipment from inside the press box was also damaged.

Multiple community groups, including the Jewish Federation of Kansas City and the NAACP Chapter of Overland Park, spoke out against the vandalism, calling for someone to be held responsible.

In a statement after discovering the vandalism, Blue Valley High School Principal Charles Golden said: “Hate like this has no place at Blue Valley High and is not representative of our Tiger community.”