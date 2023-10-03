TOPEKA, Kan. — The Topeka Police Department has arrested a man in connection to the death of a 5-year-old child, the city’s 26th homicide.

Officers were called just before 6 p.m. Monday to the Dillon’s gas station near S.E. 29th and California Avenue in Topeka on a medical call, according to police.

Firefighters were already performing life-saving measures on the child, who was later taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died there, KSNT reports.

On Tuesday, police identified the child as 5-year-old Zoey Felix, of Topeka.

Topeka police said officers arrested a 25-year-old man who knows the child. He was booked into the Shawnee County jail on first-degree murder and rape charges.

This marks the 26th homicide investigation in Topeka.

If you have any information regarding the investigation email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-234-0007. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or online by clicking here.