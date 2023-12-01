RILEY COUNTY, Kan. — Kansas game wardens are asking for help in locating the person who shot a buck in southern Riley County.

Game wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks said a report was made for the drive-by shooting of a trophy buck south of Zeandale. The buck was reportedly shot at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 24 by someone driving a white colored Chevy truck, KSNT reports.

Game wardens took a report from an eye-witness who claims to have seen the truck driving through the area before hearing a single gunshot. The witness believed the shot to be directed at their person before watching the truck drive away. The witness was feeding cattle in a field when the gun was fired from the passenger side of the truck.

The shot was directed at a buck nearby which was hit in the hind end and died. A KDWP game warden responded to the incident and took down a report. A first-time youth archery hunter had been following the trophy buck “relentlessly and was devastated to see the warrior fall this way,” according to the social media post.

(Photo Courtesy/Kansas Game Wardens)

If you have any information to share regarding this incident, you are encouraged to call 785-256-3614 or 785-256-1199 to get in touch with game wardens.