‘Turn yourself in’: Friends remember one of three victims found dead in KCK apartment building

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Residents of Wyandotte Towers are remembering the three victims that Kansas City, Kansas police say were found dead at the apartment building within 36 hours.

Friends describe the female victim as a 24-year-old mother. So far, officers have not released her name or the names of the other victims.

“Her being gone, I’m sorry,” said Michelle Garrett, fighting back tears. “It’s really hard because [I was] there for her.”

Garrett said the victim lived with her for six months.

“I did everything I could for her,” Garrett said. “She was trying to learn how to be a mother to the two kids that she has. She just had a daughter like two months ago.”

On Monday morning, KCK police said a maintenance worker called them after finding a man dead in a unit.

Officers said Tuesday before noon, two more bodies were found in the same apartment building, but in different units.

They’re described as a woman — the one Garrett mentioned — and another man.

KCK police said the deaths are considered suspicious and are being investigated as homicides.

“I want the community to remember my sister the way that she presented herself, as a fun, loving, intelligent, very wise young lady,” Zina Johnson said. “To know her is to love her.”

Johnson said the female victim was like family.

She has a message for the community, and the person or people responsible, too.

“Whoever did what they did to her, you need to turn yourself in,” Johnson said. “That young lady did not deserve to go out like that.”



KCK police put out an advisory Tuesday night, reminding people of certain safety practices like never opening the door for strangers or allowing strangers inside your home. Officers have not said if that’s what they believe happened at Wyandotte Towers.