OSAWATOMIE, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued two boil water advisories in Miami County on Tuesday.

The health department issued one boil advisory for the City of Osawatomie’s public water system and another for the Miami County Rural Water District 3 water system.

Kansas officials said the boil advisories are in place because untreated water might have entered both systems.

While the boil advisories are in effect, customers should take the following steps, according to KDHE:

Boil water for one minute before drinking or preparing food — or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervise children while bathing so that water is not ingested. People with cuts or severe rashes may want to consult their doctor.

Both advisories took effect Tuesday and will remain in place until the conditions are resolved. Only KDHE officials can rescind the boil advisory after testing.