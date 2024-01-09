HOLCOMB, Kan. — Employees were stranded overnight on Monday at two western Kansas processing plants due to winter weather.

One Tyson Fresh Meats worker in Holcomb, Kansas, said as of 10:15 p.m. Monday, everyone was still stuck there, KSNW reports.

“Many people are planning on staying the night until morning,” the worker said.

They said people were sleeping everywhere. The worker shared photos of employees attempting to head to their cars before going back to Tyson for shelter. They say many workers left their stranded cars on IBP Road.

“People had to be rescued,” they said.

The worker told KSNW that management attempted to clear the main roads leading out of the plant.

A Tyson spokesperson said workers who sheltered in place were offered a hot meal and beverages. The company canceled both A shift and B shift for Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 50 employees at Cargill’s beef processing plant in Dodge City, about an hour away, also sheltered in place due to the severe weather Monday night, KSNW reports.

Cargill said in a statement the plant was idled by the recent snow, cold temperatures and loss of power to half of the plant.

“Our primary focus is to ensure the safety of our employees and support them during this extreme weather event,” the statement reads in part. “While the majority of our 2,850 team members made it home yesterday, we had a group of 50, along with local leadership, remain at the plant due to the road closure.”

Cargill said everyone has had access to food, water, and assistance. Half of the plant had power and heat for the majority of the storm.

Additionally, Cargill said some employees got stuck on the road outside the plant. The company is working with local authorities and has hired tow truck drivers to assist them and other motorists.

Cargill said it plans to reopen the Dodge City plant once full power returns and the company feels it is safe to do so, adding that it could be as soon as Wednesday.