KANSAS City, Kan. — The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, is asking seniors to apply for tax rebates that launch on Jan. 3.

The Unified Government said seniors can apply to get financial help with rebates for their homes and utilities.

In addition, seniors can call 311 to make an appointment to complete applications at any of the available locations. If needed, the county can arrange for free transportation to their appointment.

If you need transportation, you’re encouraged to make arrangements 48 hours in advance.

There have been changes to rebate programs in 2022; here are the updated qualifications and requirements.

Homestead Safe Senior Rebate Program: Wyandotte County residents born before January 1, 1967, blind or disabled before 2022, and own their home for an entire year or have dependent minors under the age of 18 living with them, with an annual income of $37,750 or less may be eligible for a tax refund.

With the new Senior Veteran Rebate, a disabled veteran or spouse of a disabled veteran may qualify if their annual income is $50,000 or less.

Utility & Sales Tax Rebate Program: Seniors living in Kansas City, Kansas, and born before January 1, 1967, with an annual income of $25,000 or less the opportunity may be eligible for refunds of up to $150 for utilities (electricity, gas, water, phone).

The Unified Government Clerk’s Office will be hosting one-on-one appointments starting Jan. 3 through March 31 to help answer any questions and walk residents through their applications.

Appointments will be available at the following community centers and business locations:

Beatrice L. Lee Community Center: Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to noon

Armourdale Community Center: Tuesdays, 1-4 p.m.

Joe E. Amayo Community Center: Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to noon

The Windmill KC: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Eisenhower Community Center: Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon

KCK Annex Building: Thursdays, 1-4 p.m.

City Hall, Office of the Clerk: Mondays through Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., no appointment needed

For more information regarding the tax rebate programs, transportation, and appointment scheduling, call 3-1-1 or visit the Wyandotte County Clerk’s website.