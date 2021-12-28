Victims identified in double homicide in Elk County, Kansas

ELK COUNTY, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Elk County Sheriff’s Office have identified the two men who were shot and killed outside a Longton home Thursday following a get-together.

The KBI said in a news release that 41-year-old Lyle Miller showed up at an outdoor gathering and opened fire, killing 55-year-old Dewayne Smith and 57-year-old Robert S. Stricker.

The KBI said that Miller then fled to a nearby home. Law enforcement surrounded the house, spending hours trying to convince him to leave before sending a robot inside.

The robot then located Miller dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.