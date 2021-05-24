Video shows power of tornado in Selden, Kansas, as it passes over occupied truck

SELDEN, Kan. — A Kansas man and his farm crew are lucky they weren’t injured when a tornado hit Selden, Kansas, on Monday evening.

Nathan Kelly shot this dramatic video as he and his farm crew waited out the storm and the tornado inside of his truck.

You can hear the tornado as it passes over, and Kelly tells his crew to duck down inside.

Kelly said most of the windows in his truck were blown out, but everyone inside was OK.

The Sheridan County Emergency Management confirmed the tornado overturned train cars, damaged a silo, knocked down trees and damaged homes.

