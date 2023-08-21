WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Nearly a week and a half following the raid on the Marion newspaper, video of the raid on the 98-year-old newspaper co-owner’s home has been released.

The video was released by the Marion County Record on the paper’s YouTube account.

It shows security camera video of police and sheriff’s deputies searching Joan Meyer and her son’s home on Aug. 11. The newspaper says the search lasted nearly two hours.

During the raid, a distraught Joan asked Alexa to call her son. He went to the newspaper office where the police had searched. He had not picked up because his cell phone was seized, the article says.

A day following the raid, Joan died. Her son, Eric, blamed the stress from the raid for his mother’s death. Her funeral services were Saturday.