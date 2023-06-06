TOPEKA (KSNT) – Visit Topeka, Visit Manhattan, Visit Emporia and Explore Lawrence are partnering up to create a virtual trail connecting 14 local breweries, distilleries and winery locations.

The MET&L Prairie Pour Tour announcement is part of a new initiative to showcase the beer, wine and spirit scene in northeast Kansas, according to a press release from the Greater Topeka Partnership. The program acronym is named after its four participating communities.

A total of 14 businesses have signed up to be a part of the Pour Tour in 2023, according to the press release. A $10,000 grant from Kansas Tourism was administered to help fund the program.

“I’m proud to be working with our peer communities in the region on this joint tourism effort that celebrates and highlights the artistry and passion of the craft-beverage industry in northeast Kansas,” President of Visit Topeka Sean Dixon said. “Through this partnership, we’re encouraging both visitors and Kansas residents to set out on an unforgettable journey of flavor and hospitality. It should be a fun program that generates new business for area brewers and vendors, while shining a light on some of the incredible establishments and communities that call Kansas, ‘Home.’”

Those interested in taking the tour should visit PrairiePourTour.com to see the various locations and sign up for a digital passport allowing you to check in at each, according to the press release. Check-ins will earn you points for the chance to win a MET&L tour poster or tour poster and t-shirt combo.

“The MET&L Prairie Pour Tour celebrates a strong spirit of collaboration among the communities of northeast Kansas, demonstrating our collective commitment to promoting tourism and spurring economic growth in the region,” Director of Visit Emporia Lelan Dains said. “We are proud to partner with our METL peers and Kansas Tourism to make this initiative possible, and we look forward to seeing both Kansans and newcomers help make the tour a success.”

Visit each location by Dec. 13, 2023 to be entered into a sweepstakes to win one of four prizes valued up to $500. You can follow the Pour Tour on social media.